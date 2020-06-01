Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Praiz – To The Moon ft. Kingxn
Praiz – To The Moon ft. Kingxn



One of Nigeria’s best voices, Praiz, has released a new single titled, ‘To The Moon‘ featuring upcoming talented rapper, Kingxn.

This is the lead single for his EP, To The Moon, that is scheduled to be released on July 3rd. The EP will feature 6 tracks, and promises to be one to definitely cop.

Are you feeling Praiz’s new song? Let us know after you check it out below:

