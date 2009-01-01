Home | Showtime | Celebrities | We’re Loving This Cover for Sam Smith’s “Pray” by the Bethesda Home for the Blind
We're Loving This Cover for Sam Smith's "Pray" by the Bethesda Home for the Blind



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours 40 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
[embedded content]

This came across our radar, and we loved it so much we have to share. The good people at the Bethesda Home for the Blind made this lovely cover of Sam Smith’s single, ‘Pray.’ This just warms the heart, and it’s definitely one to enjoy the Sunday with.

Watch the video.

