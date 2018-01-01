What Social Distancing? Apparently Dbanj Was Flown To Abuja For A Private Party

Barely a few weeks after the whole Naira Marley “drive in” concert gone wrong fiasco, we have another episode of celebrities behaving badly. This time it’s Dbanj that’s breaking all the social distancing and travel restrictions to attend a private party in Abuja. The superstar is already in a lot of hot water for the alleged rape of Seyitan and the subsequent intimidation tactics he’s used against her.

A video has been circulating the internet today showing Dbanj performing at a party with what looks to be at least 30 guests all dancing, and having a grand time. This is obviously against the restriction in place by the Nigerian government that has banned social gatherings of more than 10 people. And we don’t see a mask in sight.

The question once again is, how is Dbanj able to get clearance to fly from Lagos to Abuja when the airports are closed, and travel is strictly for essential services? We’ll find out soon I’m sure.

Check out the video here: