D’banj Flouts Social Distancing Rules Performs At Private Party In Abuja

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 5 hours 35 minutes ago
alt

Music icon D’banj is in the news once again for breaking directives to be observed to curb the spread of Corona Virus.

The ‘Oliver Twist’ crooner was reportedly flown in from Lagos to Abuja for a private party where he performed.

As seen in a video circulating online, D’banj and the rest of the attendees flouted the rules on social distancing and use of facemasks. The singer was seen performing at close range at the party held in Abuja.

Some female fans were spotted flocking around the singer for selfies and photos. This news comes some weeks after Naira Marley flew in from Lagos to Abuja for a concert at Jabi Lake Mall.

In the past days, D’banj has been in the news for allegedly raping Seyitan Babatayo. The victim recently filed and official complaint with the police and investigation into the case has begun.

See the clip below!

Apparently people flew DBanj in from Lagos for a party in Abuja last night. All the corona virus protocols flouted.

Nigeria tires mepic.twitter.com/2b62m1MWyV

— Igala Alan Shore (@I_Am_Ilemona) June 28, 2020

