Yemi Alade’s “Shekere” Performance For #GlobalGoalUnite Is Making Waves

Our favorite daughter of Africa, Yemi Alade brought her A game to her performance of “Shekere” for the “Global Goal: Unite for Our Future” concert on June 27.

In typical Yemi Alade fashion, the performance featured a full squad of colorful dancers, alongside a full band. Words don’t do it justice so watch the video.

The “Global Goal” initiative aims to shed light and raise awareness for the communities disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Miley Cyrus, Shakira, J Balvin, Jennifer Hudson, Coldplay, Usher, Justin Bieber and Quavo, Christine and the Queens and Chloe X Halle all brought their performances to the screens for many fans.

Watch Yemi Alade’s performance below.