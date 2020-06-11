Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Yemi Alade’s “Shekere” Performance For #GlobalGoalUnite Is Making Waves
Yemi Alade’s “Shekere” Performance For #GlobalGoalUnite Is Making Waves



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  5 hours 55 minutes ago
alt

Our favorite daughter of Africa, Yemi Alade brought her A game to her performance of “Shekere” for the “Global Goal: Unite for Our Future” concert on June 27.

In typical Yemi Alade fashion, the performance featured a full squad of colorful dancers, alongside a full band. Words don’t do it justice so watch the video.

The “Global Goal” initiative aims to shed light and raise awareness for the communities disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Miley Cyrus, Shakira, J Balvin, Jennifer Hudson, Coldplay, Usher, Justin Bieber and Quavo, Christine and the Queens and Chloe X Halle all brought their performances to the screens for many fans.

More about the Global Goal Unite initiative here.

Watch Yemi Alade’s performance below.

[embedded content]

About Article Author

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

