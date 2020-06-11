Yemi Alade’s “Shekere” Performance For #GlobalGoalUnite Is Making Waves
Our favorite daughter of Africa, Yemi Alade brought her A game to her performance of “Shekere” for the “Global Goal: Unite for Our Future” concert on June 27.
In typical Yemi Alade fashion, the performance featured a full squad of colorful dancers, alongside a full band. Words don’t do it justice so watch the video.
The “Global Goal” initiative aims to shed light and raise awareness for the communities disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Miley Cyrus, Shakira, J Balvin, Jennifer Hudson, Coldplay, Usher, Justin Bieber and Quavo, Christine and the Queens and Chloe X Halle all brought their performances to the screens for many fans.
More about the Global Goal Unite initiative here.
Watch Yemi Alade’s performance below.
