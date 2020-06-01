Yemi Alade Will Be Featured In Beyonce’s ‘Black Is King’ Film

It keeps getting better and better for Yemi Alade. The obsession they have with each other is becoming very apparent. In the preview for Beyonce’s new film “Black Is King” we caught a snapshot of Yemi Alade, and the wider internet has too.

Yes. Yemi Alade is featured in Beyonce’s film. This comes a few months after she was featured in Beyonce’s Lion King (The Gift) album in the song, Monkey.

The over one minute trailer was dropped online on the 27th of June with a glimpse of Yemi Alade who, just like “The Gift” project hasn’t said a word about it. This one came as a total surprise.

“Black Is King” is a film, written, directed and executive produced by Beyoncé and it is based on the music of ‘The Lion King: The Gift.’ It will premiere globally on July 31, 2020 and will premiere on Disney + ahead of the one-year anniversary of the release of Disney’s The Lion King. The film will also feature other artists including Jay-Z, Blue Ivy Carter, Childish Gambino, Kendrick Lamar, Pharrell, Tierra Whack, 070 Shake, and Jessie Reyez.

