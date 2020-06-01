Rayce – 4Play

Rayce (AMONI KINGSLEY IRASE) who’s been the Pioneer of ADMIRE BEATZ MUSIC drops a new tune titled ‘4PLAY‘ off his most anticipated EP.

The global pandemic slowed down all the processes regarding the EP, but decided to drop this for all his listeners and lovers of good music as the EP is set to drop officially 20th July, 2020.

He also wishes to have anyone jump on it for a cover as it’s a music for all. Let the fun begin. 4play was produced by JAMBO.

Download, Listen, share and Make your cover for the #4playCoverChallenge.

