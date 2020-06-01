Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: Naira Marley – As E Dey Go
VIDEO: Naira Marley – As E Dey Go



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Naira Marley, the most notorious artist in Afrobeats, is back with another hit Lagos anthem. Off the back of Aye, his new single ‘As E Dey Go’ is a great follow up record as Naira continues the highlife streak with a family-friendly party track.

Produced by Rexxie the song is a reflection of the Marlian President post-Ramadan. Naira Marley uses this song to subtly address the serious topic of rape culture in Nigeria.

Making a clear stance against it. ‘As E Dey Go’ aims to show Naira’s variety and different side to his music.

Watch and share the visuals below!

[embedded content]

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

