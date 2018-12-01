Burna Boy Wins Best International Act Award At The 2020 #BETAwards

Add this one to the long list of accolades that Burna Boy has gotten over the last 12 months. Burna Boy was just announced as the winner of the BET Awards Best International Act for the year 2020. This makes it the second year in a row that he’s won this particular award.

The award ceremony was done almost entirely virtually due to the current covid-19 pandemic, and was hosted by comedian and actress, Amanda Seales. Burna Boy’s award was presented to him by supermodel, Naomi Campbell.

Burna Boy beat out Dave, Stormzy, Ninho, Sho Madjozi, and others to claim the award this year. Previous winners include Dbanj, 2face, and Wizkid. Big Congratulations to Burna Boy. You can’t say he doesn’t deserve this one.