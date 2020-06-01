BET Awards 2020 Winners: Burna Boy, Wizkid Cart Home Awards, See Full List
The 20th edition of the BET Awards just ended some hours ago. It was a virtual ceremony because of the lockdown restriction on social gathering due to the Corona Virus pandemic.
Though it happened virtually, Hollywood actress Amanda Seales was the event’s host. One of the highlights of the ceremony was Nigerian singer Burna Boy winning the BET Award for ‘Best International Act’ ahead of Stormzy, Dave Innoss’B, Sho Madjozi etc.
Wizkid won the BET HER award due to his contribution to Beyonce’s ‘Brown Skin Girl’. Mavin Records Rema lost the ‘Viewers’ Choice: Best New International Act’ to Sha Sha from Zimbabwe.
Check out the full list of winners below:
BEST FEMALE R&B/POP ARTIST
Beyonce
H.E.R.
Jhene Aiko
Kehlani
Lizzo — WINNER
Summer Walker
BEST MALE R&B/POP ARTIST
Anderson .Paak
Chris Brown — WINNER
Jacquees
Khalid
The Weeknd
Usher
BEST GROUP
Chloe X Halle
City Girls
Earthgang
Griselda
Jackboys
Migos — WINNER
BEST COLLABORATION
Chris Brown Ft. Drake – “No Guidance” — WINNER
DJ Khaled Ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – “Higher”
Future Ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”
H.E.R. Ft. YG – “Slide”
Megan Thee Stallion Ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign – “Hot Girl Summer”
Wale Ft. Jeremih – “On Chill”
BEST MALE HIP HOP ARTIST
DaBaby — WINNER
Drake
Future
Lil Baby
Roddy Ricch
Travis Scott
BEST FEMALE HIP HOP ARTIST
Cardi B
Doja Cat
Lizzo
Megan Thee Stallion — WINNER
Nicki Minaj
Saweetie
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Chris Brown Ft. Drake – “No Guidance”
DaBaby – “Bop”
DJ Khaled Ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – “Higher” — WINNER
Doja Cat – “Say So”
Megan Thee Stallion Ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign – “Hot Girl Summer”
Roddy Ricch – “The Box”
VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
Benny Boom
Cole Bennett
Dave Meyers
Director X
Eif Rivera
Teyana “Spike Tee” Taylor — WINNER
BEST NEW ARTIST
Danileigh
Lil Nas X
Pop Smoke
Roddy Ricch — WINNER
Summer Walker
YBN Cordae
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Cuz I Love You – Lizzo
Fever – Megan Thee Stallion
Homecoming: The Live Album – Beyonce
I Used to Know Her – H.E.R.
Kirk – DaBaby
Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial – Roddy Ricch — WINNER
DR. BOBBY JONES BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD
Fred Hammond – “Alright”
John P. Kee Ft. Zacardi Cortez – “I Made It Out”
Kanye West – “Follow God”
Kirk Franklin – “Just For Me” — WINNER
Pj Morton Ft. Le’Andria Johnson & Mary Mary – “All In His Plan”
The Clark Sisters – “Victory”
BEST ACTRESS
Angela Bassett
Cynthia Erivo
Issa Rae — WINNER
Regina King
Tracee Ellis Ross
Zendaya
BEST ACTOR
Billy Porter
Eddie Murphy
Forest Whitaker
Jamie Foxx
Michael B. Jordan — WINNER
Omari Hardwick
YOUNGSTARS AWARD
Alex Hibbert
Asanta Blackk
Jahi Di’Allo Winston
Marsai Martin — WINNER
Miles Brown
Storm Reid
BEST MOVIE
Bad Boys For Life
Dolemite Is My Name
Harriet
Homecoming: A Film by Beyonce
Just Mercy
Queen & Slim — WINNER
SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR
Ajee Wilson
Claressa Shields
Coco Gauff
Naomi Osaka
Serena Williams
Simone Biles — WINNER
SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Kawhi Leonard
LeBron James — WINNER
Odell Beckham Jr.
Patrick Mahomes II
Stephen Curry
BET HER AWARD
Alicia Keys – “Underdog”
Beyonce Ft. Blue Ivy Carter, Wizkid & Saint Jhn – “Brown Skin Girl” — WINNER
Ciara Ft. Lupita Nyong’o, Ester Dean, City Girls & La La – “Melanin”
Layton Greene – “I Choose”
Lizzo Ft. Missy Elliott – “Tempo”
Rapsody Ft. PJ Morton – “Afeni”
VIEWER’S CHOICE AWARD
Chris Brown Ft. Drake – “No Guidance”
DaBaby – “Bop”
Future Ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”
Megan Thee Stallion Ft. Nicki Minaj – “Hot Girl Summer” — WINNER
Roddy Ricch – “The Box”
The Weeknd – “Heartless”
BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT
Burna Boy (Nigeria) — WINNER
Innoss’B (DRC)
Sho Madjozi (South Africa)
Dave (U.K.)
Stormzy (U.K.)
Ninho (France)
S.Pri Noir (France)
VIEWER’S CHOICE: BEST NEW INTERNATIONAL ACT
Rema (Nigeria)
Sha Sha (Zimbabwe) — WINNER
Celeste (U.K.)
Young T & Bugsey (U.K.)
Hatik (France)
Sracy (France)
