Home | Showtime | Celebrities | BET Awards 2020 Winners: Burna Boy, Wizkid Cart Home Awards, See Full List

The 20th edition of the BET Awards just ended some hours ago. It was a virtual ceremony because of the lockdown restriction on social gathering due to the Corona Virus pandemic.

Though it happened virtually, Hollywood actress Amanda Seales was the event’s host. One of the highlights of the ceremony was Nigerian singer Burna Boy winning the BET Award for ‘Best International Act’ ahead of Stormzy, Dave Innoss’B, Sho Madjozi etc.

Wizkid won the BET HER award due to his contribution to Beyonce’s ‘Brown Skin Girl’. Mavin Records Rema lost the ‘Viewers’ Choice: Best New International Act’ to Sha Sha from Zimbabwe.

Check out the full list of winners below:

BEST FEMALE R&B/POP ARTIST

Beyonce

H.E.R.

Jhene Aiko

Kehlani

Lizzo — WINNER

Summer Walker

BEST MALE R&B/POP ARTIST

Anderson .Paak

Chris Brown — WINNER

Jacquees

Khalid

The Weeknd

Usher

BEST GROUP

Chloe X Halle

City Girls

Earthgang

Griselda

Jackboys

Migos — WINNER

BEST COLLABORATION

Chris Brown Ft. Drake – “No Guidance” — WINNER

DJ Khaled Ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – “Higher”

Future Ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”

H.E.R. Ft. YG – “Slide”

Megan Thee Stallion Ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign – “Hot Girl Summer”

Wale Ft. Jeremih – “On Chill”

BEST MALE HIP HOP ARTIST

DaBaby — WINNER

Drake

Future

Lil Baby

Roddy Ricch

Travis Scott

BEST FEMALE HIP HOP ARTIST

Cardi B

Doja Cat

Lizzo

Megan Thee Stallion — WINNER

Nicki Minaj

Saweetie

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Chris Brown Ft. Drake – “No Guidance”

DaBaby – “Bop”

DJ Khaled Ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – “Higher” — WINNER

Doja Cat – “Say So”

Megan Thee Stallion Ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign – “Hot Girl Summer”

Roddy Ricch – “The Box”

VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Benny Boom

Cole Bennett

Dave Meyers

Director X

Eif Rivera

Teyana “Spike Tee” Taylor — WINNER

BEST NEW ARTIST

Danileigh

Lil Nas X

Pop Smoke

Roddy Ricch — WINNER

Summer Walker

YBN Cordae

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Cuz I Love You – Lizzo

Fever – Megan Thee Stallion

Homecoming: The Live Album – Beyonce

I Used to Know Her – H.E.R.

Kirk – DaBaby

Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial – Roddy Ricch — WINNER

DR. BOBBY JONES BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD

Fred Hammond – “Alright”

John P. Kee Ft. Zacardi Cortez – “I Made It Out”

Kanye West – “Follow God”

Kirk Franklin – “Just For Me” — WINNER

Pj Morton Ft. Le’Andria Johnson & Mary Mary – “All In His Plan”

The Clark Sisters – “Victory”

BEST ACTRESS

Angela Bassett

Cynthia Erivo

Issa Rae — WINNER

Regina King

Tracee Ellis Ross

Zendaya

BEST ACTOR

Billy Porter

Eddie Murphy

Forest Whitaker

Jamie Foxx

Michael B. Jordan — WINNER

Omari Hardwick

YOUNGSTARS AWARD

Alex Hibbert

Asanta Blackk

Jahi Di’Allo Winston

Marsai Martin — WINNER

Miles Brown

Storm Reid

BEST MOVIE

Bad Boys For Life

Dolemite Is My Name

Harriet

Homecoming: A Film by Beyonce

Just Mercy

Queen & Slim — WINNER

SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR

Ajee Wilson

Claressa Shields

Coco Gauff

Naomi Osaka

Serena Williams

Simone Biles — WINNER

SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Kawhi Leonard

LeBron James — WINNER

Odell Beckham Jr.

Patrick Mahomes II

Stephen Curry

BET HER AWARD

Alicia Keys – “Underdog”

Beyonce Ft. Blue Ivy Carter, Wizkid & Saint Jhn – “Brown Skin Girl” — WINNER

Ciara Ft. Lupita Nyong’o, Ester Dean, City Girls & La La – “Melanin”

Layton Greene – “I Choose”

Lizzo Ft. Missy Elliott – “Tempo”

Rapsody Ft. PJ Morton – “Afeni”

VIEWER’S CHOICE AWARD

Chris Brown Ft. Drake – “No Guidance”

DaBaby – “Bop”

Future Ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”

Megan Thee Stallion Ft. Nicki Minaj – “Hot Girl Summer” — WINNER

Roddy Ricch – “The Box”

The Weeknd – “Heartless”

BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT

Burna Boy (Nigeria) — WINNER

Innoss’B (DRC)

Sho Madjozi (South Africa)

Dave (U.K.)

Stormzy (U.K.)

Ninho (France)

S.Pri Noir (France)

VIEWER’S CHOICE: BEST NEW INTERNATIONAL ACT

Rema (Nigeria)

Sha Sha (Zimbabwe) — WINNER

Celeste (U.K.)

Young T & Bugsey (U.K.)

Hatik (France)

Sracy (France)

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities

Loading...