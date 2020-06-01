Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Checkout Some Of Best Performances From BET Awards 2020
BET Awards 2020 Winners: Burna Boy, Wizkid Cart Home Awards, See Full List

Checkout Some Of Best Performances From BET Awards 2020



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 3 hours 53 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
alt

BET Awards may have ended some hours ago but we can’t get over some of the performances that were put up by various artistes.

Some of the artistes who performed are Megan The Stallion, Alicia Keys, Lil Wayne DaBaby etc.

The BET Awards gave a special tribute session to the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant. Lil Wayne performed his 2009 track ‘Kobe Bryant’ as tribute to the late NBA hero.

Most of the theme from the BET Awards performances centered on Black Lives Matter movement and some stunning performance were put up in that respect.

Watch the following clips below!

[embedded content]

https://twitter.com/i/events/1277408482778464257?s=20

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 165