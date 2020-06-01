Checkout Some Of Best Performances From BET Awards 2020
BET Awards may have ended some hours ago but we can’t get over some of the performances that were put up by various artistes.
Some of the artistes who performed are Megan The Stallion, Alicia Keys, Lil Wayne DaBaby etc.
The BET Awards gave a special tribute session to the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant. Lil Wayne performed his 2009 track ‘Kobe Bryant’ as tribute to the late NBA hero.
Most of the theme from the BET Awards performances centered on Black Lives Matter movement and some stunning performance were put up in that respect.
Watch the following clips below!
