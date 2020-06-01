VIDEO: Marlian President Launches New Dance
NEW DANCE ALERT!!!
President of the Marlian movement, Naira Marley, has launched a new dance called “Wuge Dance”.
As earlier done when he revealed “Tesumole,” he demonstrated the new dance alongside a team member.
The Marlain leader, recently came under pressure after flying from Lagos to Abuja for a show. This angered Nigerians and the federal government as it contravened its COVID-19 lockdown rules.
Watch new dance below.
