VIDEO: Marlian President Launches New Dance

NEW DANCE ALERT!!!

President of the Marlian movement, Naira Marley, has launched a new dance called “Wuge Dance”.

As earlier done when he revealed “Tesumole,” he demonstrated the new dance alongside a team member.

The Marlain leader, recently came under pressure after flying from Lagos to Abuja for a show. This angered Nigerians and the federal government as it contravened its COVID-19 lockdown rules.

Watch new dance below.