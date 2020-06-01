EFCC Arrests Barry Jhay’s Record Label Boss Kashy

Cash Nation Entertainment boss, Babatunde Oyerinde Abidoun aka Kashy has been apprehended by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for alleged involvement in cybercrime. Kashy is the CEO of Cash Nation Entertainment which houses Headies Awards ‘Rookie of the Year’ winner Barry Jhay.

EFCC made the announcement via its verified Twitter after Kashy was paraded by the anti-graft commission. He was arrested in his residence in Lekki after the anti-graft agency monitored him for a while.

Following his arrest, his white 2013 Bentley Continental and Mercedes Benz GLK 350 have been seized. He would be charged to court immediately after investigations have been concluded on his case.

Abiodun, who is the owner of CashNation Ent. Ltd., a music record label, was arrested recently at his residence in Lekki Conservative Estate, Lagos. His arrest followed intelligence gathered overtime about his suspicious lifestyle.

Abiodun, who shuttles between Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates, UAE, allegedly used the proceeds of his fraudulent activities to fund his lavish lifestyle.

Investigations linked his fraudulent activities to his domestic staff, Thomas Aliu Akwu, who confessed to having different accounts domiciled in UBA, Ecobank, GTB, Zenith Bank and FCMB and also receiving money for his boss through the accounts.

