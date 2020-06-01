EFCC Arrests Barry Jhay’s Record Label Boss Kashy

Cash Nation Entertainment boss, Babatunde Oyerinde Abidoun aka Kashy has been apprehended by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for alleged involvement in cybercrime. Kashy is the CEO of Cash Nation Entertainment which houses Headies Awards ‘Rookie of the Year’ winner Barry Jhay.
EFCC made the announcement via its verified Twitter after Kashy was paraded by the anti-graft commission. He was arrested in his residence in Lekki after the anti-graft agency monitored him for a while.
Following his arrest, his white 2013 Bentley Continental and Mercedes Benz GLK 350 have been seized. He would be charged to court immediately after investigations have been concluded on his case.
