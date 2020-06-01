It’s Different Now

The year 2020 seemed perfect, the PR behind this year was natural. It sounded so perfect,like a love story waiting to happen. As a teenager i looked forward to this year, they had mentioned this year was the it, the answer to prayers. we are here now, and it’s different.

The whole Caboodle is divergent

A year we expect so much (maybe just me),but everything we had thought was important seemed inconsequential. Our Lives got halted by a deadly pandemic, the little things in life got more importance. The resentment, grudges don’t matter anymore. We are fighting to stay alive and i want you alive, stay alive.

Reflected so much, that’s for being isolated. I missed being here. I had left a room where I loved and cherish. Imprisoned on the block but the pandemic made them leave the keys behind, how graceful.

You might feel indifferent now, I guess that’s what it takes to be on the side of the truth. My fault if anyone felt that way,should have kept it a buck from inception and remind you all speaking the truth is what needs to be constantly done for growth. Love on this side always.

It’s a beautiful Sunday laying on this couch with my dog, Berlin’ and I’m currently watching the BET awards.I never expected doing today was writing this. A big Win for ‘Burna Boy’, ‘Wizkid’ and the new kid on the block Rema. They went home big tonight, so amazing to watch and seeing them get celebrated on TV and over social media has given me a nudge that everything we hope and want is achievable and we have to collectively push the culture to the maximum. Grammys Next ?

But this is not about me, it’s different here now. Everything has changed, new leaders of the sounds and most importantly breaking rules consistently. I love the Alte sound, the movement (they probably think i don’t like them), i’m their biggest fan but the truth seemed bitter. A great room it is, vibrant people pushing the culture and doing the actual work. Love to everyone

But we also have to remind ourselves this year is different, it has done more harm than good.It’s the sixth month of the year and 2019 feels like two years ago.We have lost so much but most importantly, it has revealed a lot. It was also came with shattered childhood memories. What a Year..at this point everyone is questionable.

The collective voice of feminists on social media had made a lot of interesting revelation. Disgusted by it all and I hope they continue to expose of lot of people. It’s very important this continues as we are firmly responsible for the next generation, we have to curb bad behaviors and continue learning and unlearning

Imagine waking up on a beautiful day hoping You’d have a great one and you hop on twitter and the first thing you read is your favorite celebrity has been labelled a sexual abuser, and a rapist. You’d feel disgusted, you are weird if you don’t. A good day ending with shattered memories. Yeah that hurts..

I’ve always wanted to know “Koko” since I was in secondary school and i’m sure i wasn’t alone. The greatest year we expected as they had called it over the years brought about this shock.The Koko is actually a rapist and it’s something you can never forget. You can’t even play Fall in love in a wedding anymore, it sounds weird unless you are a rapist. How do you play the songs again, you can’t hear the verbiage “what’s the koko” without feeling indifferent. It’s weird now

The Koko is a Rapist, so heartbreaking. It ca’t be forgotten and needs to be reminded that we have to condemn disgusting behaviors. These past few weeks has shown me the real meaning of the koko. Actions they say speak louder. Everything has shown the koko is actually guilty. Will the koko get prosecuted? , will it stop there? No, i don’t think so.

But we have a Lot of Learning and Unlearning to do

Most of our favorite celebrities have a seat at this table, it can’t continue. We all have to be be collectively responsible for our actions and our friends.Being a man, you are guilty at this point, you don’t even need to argue this statement. We all have a lot of unlearning to do.

This is a time to reflect, to being better, doing better and being honest in our.Our Moral Compass should be aligned.Everything is different now and collective responsibility is also expected amongst us. This is to me putting my foot back at it, hope it continues.

Be A decent Human Being

Till Next time

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities

Loading...