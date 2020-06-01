Home | Showtime | Celebrities | DJ Moti Cakes – Love Lockdown Riddim
It’s Different Now

DJ Moti Cakes – Love Lockdown Riddim



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 6 hours 21 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
dj moti cakes

ROG boss and Soundcity Radio Dj  Moti Cakes is back with another action packed riddim for all lovers during this time of Quarantine and lockdown. Expect  a perfect  blend of  romance vibes on this exclusive love lockdown riddim curated by Cakeman Mali Bezo  including tunes from Tems, Oxlade, Joeboy, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Davido and many more icons.

Catch Dj Moti Cakes on the Soundcity Radio Network daily  at 10:00pm (CAT). Keep up with the Cakeman on all social media @moticakes.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 158