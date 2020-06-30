H.E.R, Ella Mai, & More To Feature On Wizkid’s ‘Made In Lagos’
Wizkid has announced that his ‘Made In Lagos’ album is ready! The singer made the notice via his Instagram story.
In a series of new post Wizkid, notified eager fans that he has finished work on the highly anticipated MIL album and also revealed features to expect on the project.
As seen in Instagram, Wizkid listed Ella Mai, H.E.R, Tems, Burna Boy, Damian Marley etc has featured artistes on his forthcoming ‘Made In Lagos’ album.
For the music producers the lineup is exciting including Sarz, P2J, London, BlaqJerzee, Kel P and others. Sadly no dates have been announced but all indications point to July. Probably a new single would be out in a few days.
