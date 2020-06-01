Miss Miss – Don’t Let Go
Check out this new tune from Miss Miss (or you might know her as Lil Miss Miss) titled, Don’t Let Go. It’s an Afrobeats and Soca infused sound with some Ibibio mixed in there.
Currently an unsigned artist, her looks, style, delivery, versatility, lyrical content and sound are a complete package to take her straight to the top. She’s been buzzing on the music scene for a bit, and drops this song after almost a year long hiatus.
