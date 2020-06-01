Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Miss Miss – Don’t Let Go
H.E.R, Ella Mai, & More To Feature On Wizkid’s ‘Made In Lagos’
IGP of Police Wades into Rape Case Between D’Banj and Seyitan

Miss Miss – Don’t Let Go



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 3 hours 53 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
miss miss don't let go

Check out this new tune from Miss Miss (or you might know her as Lil Miss Miss) titled, Don’t Let Go. It’s an Afrobeats and Soca infused sound with some Ibibio mixed in there.

Currently an unsigned artist, her looks, style, delivery, versatility, lyrical content and sound are a complete package to take her straight to the top. She’s been buzzing on the music scene for a bit, and drops this song after almost a year long hiatus.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 175