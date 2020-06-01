IGP of Police Wades into Rape Case Between D’Banj and Seyitan

The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has asked that all policemen involved in the arrest of Ms Seyitan, the lady who accused D’Banj of rape, be probed, TX reports.

This comes after legal team of Me Seyitan wrote a petition to the IGP of Police. The IGP in turn responded as he seeks to probe the officers involved.

The letter titled “Re: Petition Against Inspector Abraham, Supol Ugowe and the Entire Police Officers Team at Ikeja, Lagos Division of the Inspector General of Police,” officially places all officers involved on spot light.

According to Ms Seyitan’s legal representative, the policemen attached to the Intelligence Response Team arrested Seyitan on D’Banj’s orders and detained her for over 24 hours.

It was also stated that they denied her access to her phone and her lawyers and she was subjected to intimidation and psychological torture by the policemen.

D’Banj has been all over the news since Ms Seyitan accused him of rape. Events later turned for worst as Seyitan was arrested by officers of the Nigerian Police force for over 24 hours and also forced to delete some tweets.