VIDEO: Ladipoe Accepts Freestyle Challenge to Win 1M in Bitcoins

Mavin Records’ rapper, Ladipoe, accepted a freestyle challenge to earn himself a whooping one million in bitcoins.

He was challenged by Tunji, also known as The Minister of Hype, to jump on raving Nigerian record producer, Rexxie’s Opor instrumental.

Ladipoe gladly accepted the challenge and did justice to the beat. Did he eventually get his side of the bargain? We’ll keep you posted if we get the gist.

In the meantime, check on it below and enjoy.