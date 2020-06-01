Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: Ladipoe Accepts Freestyle Challenge to Win 1M in Bitcoins
IGP of Police Wades into Rape Case Between D’Banj and Seyitan
“I have a point to prove”; DJ Cuppy Speaks on Upcoming Album

VIDEO: Ladipoe Accepts Freestyle Challenge to Win 1M in Bitcoins



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 5 hours 40 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
alt

Mavin Records’ rapper, Ladipoe, accepted a freestyle challenge to earn himself a whooping one million in bitcoins.

He was challenged by Tunji, also known as The Minister of Hype, to jump on raving Nigerian record producer, Rexxie’s Opor instrumental.

Ladipoe gladly accepted the challenge and did justice to the beat. Did he eventually get his side of the bargain? We’ll keep you posted if we get the gist.

In the meantime, check on it below and enjoy.

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 175