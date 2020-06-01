Home | Showtime | Celebrities | “I have a point to prove”; DJ Cuppy Speaks on Upcoming Album
VIDEO: Ladipoe Accepts Freestyle Challenge to Win 1M in Bitcoins
Why I Rejected an Offer From Ubi Franklin’s MMMG — Chike

“I have a point to prove”; DJ Cuppy Speaks on Upcoming Album



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 6 hours 1 minute ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
dj cuppy arsenal

Dj Cuppy has said she has a point to prove with her upcoming album in sight.

The billionaire child says her album is all about f*cking good music as she revealed she featured over 13 acts on the album; acts who feel she’s not that bad.

“My album is just about f*cking great music. I think with this one… my last record was gelato and honestly, I can’t lie, I have a point to prove.

“like I don’t want people to not get it twisted. Not because I’m a fun person doesn’t mean I’m not a credible musician and this is me saying Yo, I haven’t been doing this for years for fun, I actually have art not create and I cannot wait for this album.

“It has 13 different artistes on it. So that’s thirteen different people that actually f*ck with me and think I’m not that bad,” she said.

Watch Dj Cuppy speak about her upcoming album.

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 175