Why I Rejected an Offer From Ubi Franklin's MMMG — Chike

Rave Nigerian singer, Chike, has revealed that he turned down offers from various record labels, including Ubi Franklin’s MMMG during the course of his career.

He explained that Ubi Franklin was very supportive of his music and also encouraged people to listen to his tune. However, he rejected offers from Ubi and other record labels as he wanted to promote himself by himself.

During an interview session with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on Rubbin Minds, themed “Chike: One of the Guards of Music,” the artiste spoke on how he spent over three (3) years to release his rave album “Boo of the Booless”.

The album he explained was 60 percent personal and 40 percent fiction.

“Boo of the Booless,” since it’s release, was widely accepted. The album has garnered rave reviews and acceptance. As we speak, the album has over 15 million streams on all streaming platforms.

Recently, he released an EP titled “Dance of the Booless” which is basically a refix of songs from his first album.

Watch full interview as Chike shares his ordeals with Ebuka.

[embedded content]

