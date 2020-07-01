Video Premiere: Burna Boy – Wonderful

As promised Burna Boy drops the new video for his latest single, Wonderful. The video drops a few days after he won the Best International Act Award at the BET Awards for the 2nd year in a row.

The video showcases original African culture. From the location, to the attire, dances and makeup. It’s all Africa Everything in this one. Director K did one heck of a job on this.

Cinematographer by KC Obiajulu. Cast Styling by Daniel Obasi. Art Direction by Anti Design. Choreography by Scarz Agency. Makeup by Onome Ezekiel. Cast Hair by Kehinde Are and Artist styling by Ronami Ogulu.