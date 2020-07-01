Video Premiere: Burna Boy – Wonderful
- 6 hours 17 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
As promised Burna Boy drops the new video for his latest single, Wonderful. The video drops a few days after he won the Best International Act Award at the BET Awards for the 2nd year in a row.
The video showcases original African culture. From the location, to the attire, dances and makeup. It’s all Africa Everything in this one. Director K did one heck of a job on this.
Cinematographer by KC Obiajulu. Cast Styling by Daniel Obasi. Art Direction by Anti Design. Choreography by Scarz Agency. Makeup by Onome Ezekiel. Cast Hair by Kehinde Are and Artist styling by Ronami Ogulu.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles