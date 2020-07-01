Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Eben – Nothing is Impossible ft. Tope Alabi
Eben – Nothing is Impossible ft. Tope Alabi



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 3 hours ago
alt

Hammer House Records, Eben joins forces with fellow Gospel singer, Tope Alabi, to deliver a brand new offering titled “Nothing Is Impossible”.

Tope Alabi brings her sensational voice, dialect, language, and delivery to this timeless song praising the almighty on His ability, his strength, and faithfulness on all those who trust in Him and His word

Enjoy below.

[embedded content]

