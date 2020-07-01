Eben – Nothing is Impossible ft. Tope Alabi

Hammer House Records, Eben joins forces with fellow Gospel singer, Tope Alabi, to deliver a brand new offering titled “Nothing Is Impossible”.
Tope Alabi brings her sensational voice, dialect, language, and delivery to this timeless song praising the almighty on His ability, his strength, and faithfulness on all those who trust in Him and His word
Enjoy below.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles