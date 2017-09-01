Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Vector Calls Music Counterparts “Fools”; See Why
Eben – Nothing is Impossible ft. Tope Alabi
Seun Kuti Decries Rot In Nigeria’s Power Sector

Vector Calls Music Counterparts “Fools”; See Why



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 3 hours 51 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
vector

Nigerian rapper Vector, in a tweet, referred to his music counterparts who continue to thank politicians online as “fools”.

He mentioned no names but took his time to rant about the bad state of the country including the healthcare system.

“All you artistes thanking politicians online are fools. Your fans are the ones suffering and not you. Abi because we like to party mean say na by “party”. Do your art or join politics properly so we know where you stand,” he wrote.

“Bear in mind that heads of political offices couldn’t even get healthcare in the state they either governed before or are governing. Some died. I mean, the guys with very expensive taste are being flown to states they didn’t govern for healthcare. Oga celeb, we greet you,” he said in another tweet.

“Get this clear. I grew up within the people that the impressions get. I mean, the ones who maybe only had access to news that came from radio slots that I found out later could be paid for. I believed some lies too but this is 2020. Dem Dey say Black lives matter…”

See tweets below.

All you artistes thanking politicians online are fools. Your fans are the ones suffering and not you. Abi because we like to party mean say na by “party”. Do your art or join politics properly so we know where you stand.

— T.E.S.L.I.M (@VectorThaViper) June 30, 2020

Bear in mind that heads of political offices couldn’t even get healthcare in the state they either governed before or are governing.
Some died. I mean, the guys with very expensive taste are being flown to states they didn’t govern for healthcare. Oga celeb, we greet you.

— T.E.S.L.I.M (@VectorThaViper) June 30, 2020

Get this clear. I grew up within the people that the impressions get. I mean, the ones who maybe only had access to news that came from radio slots that I found out later could be paid for. I believed some lies too but this is 2020. Dem Dey say Black lives matter…

— T.E.S.L.I.M (@VectorThaViper) June 30, 2020

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 188