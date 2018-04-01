Seun Kuti Decries Rot In Nigeria’s Power Sector

Seun Kuti

Afrobeat singer Seun Kuti is disgusted by the aparrent decay in Nigeria’s power sector. The singer was recently angered by an interview where a stakeholder in the power sector called for increased tariff rate.

In a video shared on his Instagram page, Seun Kuti lambasted the stakeholders in the power industry who want increase the suffering of Nigerians with higher electricity charge.

He cited the phony method the Nigerian power sector was privatized which leaves more to be desired.

Seun also slammed Nigerians who are docile and can’t protest bad governance and exploitation from government and capitalists running some sectors of the economy.

Watch his video below!