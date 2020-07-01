Davido & Mayorkun Set to Release New Single

Davido and mayorkun

Davido and Mayorkun are set to release a new single, Mayorkun reveals on Twitter.

The singer shared a clip of him and the DMW honcho during studio sessions as they worked on a new tune together.

If released, this would not be the first song they have worked on together. Bobo, one of their hit songs, featured both acts on the tune.

“Just got off the phone with @davido , He said I should ask you all when we can release this..,” Mayorkun twitted.

Davido who announced going on break, is yet to reveal when he would return. Meanwhile, his foot prints have been all over the place.

Recently, he was spotted with some kids on the beach who sang his songs with him. Also, he was dragged for allegedly having another babymama, an issue the superstar is yet to address.

Watch Mayorkun and Davido work on a new single.