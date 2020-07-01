Top 10 Hottest Nigerian Songs Rocking 2020 So Far

Many of us entered 2020 beaming with hope and high aspirations of what what we hope to achieve somehow the Corona Virus pandemic slowed things down for many of us.

The Nigerian music industry also took a major hit with the wave of COVID-19 sweeping across the world. Many of our music superstars had to abruptly end their music tours due to the global lock down protocol to curb the spread of the pandemic. Somewhere from March all public gathering like music concerts were banned until further notice.

Our favourite music stars had to turn to social media as the only way to bridge the gap and connect with fans to create that bond while also selling their music. Interestingly, new creative ways of creating a buzz around new songs came to the fore.

In the midst of all the craze, here are some of the hottest Nigerian songs that keep some of us sane during this COVID-19 pandemic period. These are the hottest Nigerian songs that have rocked the first half of 2020.