Top 10 Hottest Nigerian Songs Rocking 2020 So Far
- 4 hours 41 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Many of us entered 2020 beaming with hope and high aspirations of what what we hope to achieve somehow the Corona Virus pandemic slowed things down for many of us.
The Nigerian music industry also took a major hit with the wave of COVID-19 sweeping across the world. Many of our music superstars had to abruptly end their music tours due to the global lock down protocol to curb the spread of the pandemic. Somewhere from March all public gathering like music concerts were banned until further notice.
Our favourite music stars had to turn to social media as the only way to bridge the gap and connect with fans to create that bond while also selling their music. Interestingly, new creative ways of creating a buzz around new songs came to the fore.
In the midst of all the craze, here are some of the hottest Nigerian songs that keep some of us sane during this COVID-19 pandemic period. These are the hottest Nigerian songs that have rocked the first half of 2020.
1DJ Neptune – Nobody ft. Joeboy & Mr Eazi
Top Nigerian disc jockey, DJ Neptune teamed up with emPawa Africa artiste Joeboy and Banku Music boss Mr Eazi for his smash hit ‘Nobody‘. The tune was released in March and had grown massive among music fans and lovers of Afrobeats. Several covers have been done and one of the favourites being that of Cobhams Asuquo. Currently, the tune has over 11 million views on YouTube and has stayed on top iTunes and Apple Music charts for several months.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles