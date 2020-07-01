Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Rhatti – Site
Rhatti – Site
- 1 hour ago
- 1
- 0
Raving Nigerian rapper and Penthauze Entertainment signee, Rhatti comes through with a brand new banger titled “Site.”
The impressive new single comes after his previously released single titled “Biko.”
It’s pretty obvious this bubbling under act has got a lot to offer.
Enjoy below.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities
Loading...
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 187