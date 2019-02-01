Stefflon Don Celebrates Burna Boy As He Turns 29

British rapper Stefflon Don celebrates her boyfriend Burna Boy from the UK.

Both Burna Boy and Stefflon Don have been dating for over a year now and they are both waxing strong.

The self-proclaimed African Giant turned a year older today and his girlfriend Stefflon Don took out the time to celebrate him even though they’re miles apart.

She shared their loved up video on her Instagram page with a nice note to celebrate him.

“Love Yo a$$ Forever And a Day My Sweetie Pie Cakes. Guys Go Wish @burnaboygram A Happy Birthday !!!!! #MyHeart”, she wrote.