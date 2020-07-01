Selebobo – Dai Dia ft. Tekno
Multitalented Nigerian record producer, singer, and songwriter, Selebobo returns with a brand new collaborative banger titled “Dai Dia” featuring fellow Nigerian music act, Tekno.
This comes after their previously released joint effort titled “OVA” and also Selebobo’s last single titled “Eliza.”
“Dai Dia” was jointly produced by Selebobo and Wisedon, while it was mixed and mastered by Selebobo himself, aka, Mix Monsta.
Check on it below and enjoy it.
