Mayorkun x Davido – Betty Butter
- 3 hours 23 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Shortly after teasing with a snippet for their collaborative effort, DMW singer, Mayorkun and his label boss, Davido, have both decided to share the new music titled “Betty Butter.”
The new single, produced by DMW in-house producer, SperoachBeatz, is the second joint both artists are doing together after their previous effort titled “Bobo.”
The new single was mixed and mastered by Mix Monster (Selebobo).
Check on this below and enjoy.
