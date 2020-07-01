Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Fiokee x Simi x Oxlade – Koni Koni
Fiokee x Simi x Oxlade – Koni Koni
One of Nigeria’s finest guitarists, Fiokee has a brand new collaborative effort titled “Koni Koni” featuring the latest celebrity mom, Simi, and raving Nigerian singer, Oxlade.
The track was produced by reputable Nigerian record producer, DJ Coublon.
Listen below.
