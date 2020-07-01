Krizbeatz X Teni – African Time

Nigerian super producer, Krizbeatz has announced the title and release date of his new album. The project dubbed “African Time” was revealed via Krizbeatz’s official YouTube channel with a compelling video that found him relishing in his African consciousness. “We will declare it through our music, our arts, and composure that this is Africa’s time,” he motioned in the powerful video.

The upcoming African Time album is a get-together of African music heavyweights as it taps influences from several places on the continent to paint a mosaic of the African experience in its totality. The project features award-winning east African singer, Diamond Platnumz, as well as Vanessa Mdee, Nandi and Ray Vanny. Nigeria’s Reekado Banks, Teni, Tekno, Yemi Alade and Ghana’s Samini and Fuse ODG are also making an appearance on the album.

The album is scheduled to arrive on July 17, but to lead the release, Krizbeatz offers an eponymous lead single featuring Teni.