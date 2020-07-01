Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Rema – Woman
Rema – Woman



alt

Mavin Records wonder boy, Rema isn’t letting the oars as he’s decided to drop a quick follow up single titled “Woman.”

The new single comes after his previously released singles titled “Alien,” and “Ginger” and also his recent feat as a BET nominee. Recently, he was also named Apple Music’s ‘Up Next’ Artist.

“Woman” was jointly produced by Mavin Records’ in-house music producers, Altims and Ozedikus.

Enjoy below.

