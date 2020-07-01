Rema – Woman
- 3 hours 42 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Mavin Records wonder boy, Rema isn’t letting the oars as he’s decided to drop a quick follow up single titled “Woman.”
The new single comes after his previously released singles titled “Alien,” and “Ginger” and also his recent feat as a BET nominee. Recently, he was also named Apple Music’s ‘Up Next’ Artist.
“Woman” was jointly produced by Mavin Records’ in-house music producers, Altims and Ozedikus.
Enjoy below.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles