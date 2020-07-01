VIDEO: Mayorkun – Betty Butter ft. Davido
‘Mayor of Lagos,’ Mayorkun has released the official music video for his recently released single titled “Betty Butter” featuring DMW boss, Davido.
The single comes after his successful singles this year like Geng (produced by Que), and Of Lagos (produced by Fresh).
“Betty Butter” was produced by Speroachbeatz while the video was directed by Clarence Peters.
