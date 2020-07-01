Home | Showtime | Celebrities | STREAM: Cheque – Razor EP
STREAM: Cheque – Razor EP
- 5 hours 50 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Penthauze releases the debut EP for “Cheque” titled “Razor” . The 5 track EP is an easy listen and has a very interesting balance on which Cheque showcases his versatility and range.
Production credits goes to Master Kraft, Certibeats, Tempoe, DeeMarc, Andyr and Datboigetro.
Enjoy.
