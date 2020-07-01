Home | Showtime | Celebrities | STREAM EP: Drey Beatz – Riddim & Luv

Nigerian record producer, turn singer-songwriter, Drey Beatz kicks off the summer with the release of his debut EP, titled Riddim & Luv.

Known for his production credits and collaborations with artists like Ice Prince, Timaya, Patoranking, Victoria Kimani, DJ Spinall, M.I Abaga, Skales, and more, Drey Beatz since the release of his debut single as a recording artist has shown no plans of slowing down.

Riddim & Luv is a 20-minutes sonic ride of pure African rhythm with a blend of world influences. Its 6-tracks written, produced, performed, and engineered by-the-man himself, Drey Beatz, boasts of well-thought-out collaborators from Ice Prince, Greyc, Richie Loop, and Femi Leye to newbies and winners of the Drey Beatz free-verse quarantine challenge, Skipper and Great Adams.

Drey Beatz delivers an eclectic body of with Riddim & Luv as every song feels like a continuation from the previous one but with a distinct production and songwriting approach.

Check it out below.

