Josh2funny – Don’t Leave Me (Prod. By Caution LXE)
- 2 hours 37 minutes ago
A social media sensation, Josh2Funny has finally put out his highly anticipated track titled “Don’t Leave Me.“
The track comes after he started a viral social media challenge (#DontLeaveMeChallenge) that crosses borders and saw some of the finest figures in music, movie, and entertainment using puns and making bad jokes on camera.
The track was prorduced by Caution LXE.
Enjoy below.
