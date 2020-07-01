Home | Showtime | Celebrities | DJ Tunez & D3AN – Love Language Vol. 1
DJ Tunez & D3AN – Love Language Vol. 1
Nigerian disk jockey, DJ Tunez comes through with a collaborative project with D3AN titled, “Love Language” Vol. 1.
The body of work houses 5 tracks and it features Ghanaian singer, Efya, Siki, and Onosz, and also comes after the release of DJ Tunez track titled “Gbese 2.0” featuring Wizkid and Spax.
Enjoy below.
