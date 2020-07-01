Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Solidstar – Calling
Solidstar – Calling
- 3 hours 15 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Shabba Entertainment frontier, Solidstar comes through with a brand new effort titled, “Calling.”
“Calling” is a track off his soon to be released body of work titled “My Turn,” and it comes after the release of his previous record dubbed “Allahu.”
Listen up.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities
Loading...
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 177