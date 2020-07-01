Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Koker – Bad
Koker – Bad
Talented Nigerian singer, Koker breaks the silence with a brand new effort titled “Bad.” The new record comes after many thought he had given up on music.
The new track is his debut single for the year and comes after his previously released body of work titled “La Vida Koker.”
