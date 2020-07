Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Lyrics: Mayorkun x Davido – Betty Butter

Mayorkun x Davido – Betty Butter

LYRICS

Intro

Which one be say, which one be say

You no fit trust person like me like that

(Of Lagos)

Shekpe!

Which one be say, which one be say

You no wan come give me, give me your heart

Of La La

Speroach Beatz

Baddest!

Verse 1 (Mayorkun)

Eh, nice to meet ya

Betty Butter

Say you can have my daughter

Make we link up later oh ah

Betty Butter

E go shock you like exam

When you go see the wire

Ye, when e enter o

Chorus:

Which one be say which one be say

You no fit trust person like me like that

Ye, so tell me how was I to know

Which one be say which one be say

You no wan come gimme gimme your heart

Baby am never letting go

Verse 2 (Davido)

Nice to meet ya

Betty Butter

See I am not a butler

But I go spray you Dollar oh

See my wrist, dripping – Water (Ice)

Mo la’po meta tori mi o nice (9ice)

I be loving father

To my son and my lovely daughters

Chorus:

So which one be say which one be say

You no fit trust person like me like that

So tell me how was I to know

Which one be say which one be say

You no wan come gimme gimme your heart

Baby am never letting go

Verse 3 (Mayorkun)

Pastor’s daughter (emi gan bad)

Queen of Lamba (emi gan mad)

Kekere lo ti japa (japa na o)

Ye, bi akisa oh

Skip that lamba

Baby CD to ti gbon Pa!

She say pipe me up, pipe me up

Wa!, am not your plumber

Chorus:

Which one be say which one be say

You no fit trust people like me like that

So tell me how was I to know

Which one be say which one’s be say

You no wan come give me give me your heart

Baby I’m never letting go

Mix Monsta

Mayorkun x Davido – “Betty Butter Lyrics”

