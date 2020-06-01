D’banj Legal Team Sues Seyitan For N1.5 Billion In Damages

D’banj legal team lead by Nigerian human rights activist and lawyer Mike Ozekhome (SAN) has sued Seyitan Babatayo for damages running into billions of Naira.

The back and forth between D’banj and Seyitan continues as another dimension of the rape saga comes to light.

Earlier today, it was reported that the Nigerian Police denied arresting Seyitan Babatayo and keeping her in custody illegally. Then there was a thread on Twitter by Sega which insinuated Seyitan and D’banj opted for an out-of-court settlement.

Barely 24 hours after the previous news, Mike Ozekhome’s Chambers which represents D’banj have slammed Seyitan with a lawsuit of defamation which would cost her N1.5 billion as damages for libel.

This was discovered in a legal document from a Federal High Court in Abuja.