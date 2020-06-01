Home | Showtime | Celebrities | D’banj Legal Team Sues Seyitan For N1.5 Billion In Damages
Lyric Video: Rema – Woman

D’banj Legal Team Sues Seyitan For N1.5 Billion In Damages



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 4 hours 55 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
alt

D’banj legal team lead by Nigerian human rights activist and lawyer Mike Ozekhome (SAN) has sued Seyitan Babatayo for damages running into billions of Naira.

The back and forth between D’banj and Seyitan continues as another dimension of the rape saga comes to light.

Earlier today, it was reported that the Nigerian Police denied arresting Seyitan Babatayo and keeping her in custody illegally. Then there was a thread on Twitter by Sega which insinuated Seyitan and D’banj opted for an out-of-court settlement.

Barely 24 hours after the previous news, Mike Ozekhome’s Chambers which represents D’banj have slammed Seyitan with a lawsuit of defamation which would cost her N1.5 billion as damages for libel.

This was discovered in a legal document from a Federal High Court in Abuja.

— JUST IN : Singer – Dbanj – through his Lawyer and human rights activist – Mike Ozekhome – sues his Accuser – Seyitan Babatayo – for 1.5billion Naira . pic.twitter.com/Gz9X9L3uMM

— – Viral Trendz (@TheViralTrendz) July 3, 2020

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 177