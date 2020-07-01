Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Ikayh – The Life Of Ikayh (EP)
Ikayh – The Life Of Ikayh (EP)



  3 hours 22 minutes ago
alt

Fast rising talented singer and songwriter, Ikechukwu Ejiofor professionally known as “Ikayh” debuts new project titled “The Life Of Ikayh”

The Hiltz Entertainment act, serves this beautiful body of work which houses “Toxic”, The lead single off the project and has gotten rave reviews from fans and pundits.

This body of work harbours a good number of songs straight from the heart of the singer and beautifully laced with the dexterity of producers on this EP. The Featured producers include Bond, Dwill, Segun Aniyi & Spiritual Herbalist.

It’s an enjoyable ride of talent, good content, creativity and dance.

Love it

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

