Austin Hogan – Omnipotent
- 3 hours 31 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
OMNIPOTENT by Austin Hogan is a song that is birthed from the place of prayer and intimacy with the God who can do all things.
God heals just like he has promised to, his healing hand is outstretched over the nations of the earth, no place is left out. His potency is without a match, that’s why we worship him.
Enjoy this beautiful Piece
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles