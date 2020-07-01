Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Austin Hogan – Omnipotent
Austin Hogan – Omnipotent



OMNIPOTENT by Austin Hogan is a song that is birthed from the place of prayer and intimacy with the God who can do all things.

God heals just like he has promised to, his healing hand is outstretched over the nations of the earth, no place is left out. His potency is without a match, that’s why we worship him.

Enjoy this beautiful Piece

