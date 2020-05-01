Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Jaguda Artiste Of The Month: Omah Lay, Another King From Port Harcourt?

Our Jaguda Artiste of the Month for June is born Omah Stanley Didia, Omah Lay is the most talked-about 2020 breakout music star in Nigeria. The singer is another South-South talent that is gradually earning his spot in Nigeria’s saturated entertainment hub of Lagos.

He shares nearly the same story as other Nigerian music giants like Timaya, Burna Boy who all had their upbringing in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Omah Lay is signed to Dvpper Music a thriving music imprint that has provided him with the much-needed platform to showcase his musical talents. Right until recently, the ‘Bad Influence’ crooner was putting in work behind-the-scenes as a music producer back then in Port Harcourt.

Music has always been in the family as his grandfather was a percussionist for Nigerian highlife singer Celestine Ukwu, perhaps he continued where his grandpa stopped. As a kid, he was part of a music group Lil King and things progressed from there.

Omah Lay

Singing for Omah Lay started as a clap back after he failed to get appropriate recognition and appreciation as a music producer. It turns out singing got him exactly what he wanted.

Better things were coming his way as his singles ‘Do Not Disturb‘ and ‘Hello Brother‘ enjoyed massive airplay on radio across Port Harcourt in 2019.

Fast forward to the present day, Omah Lay is the first up-and-coming African singer to be featured as Apple Music Africa Rising Artist. This comes in quick succession to being selected as the poster boy for weekly Africa Now radio show on Apple Music.

[embedded content]

This could only be possible after he dropped a punchy EP titled ‘Get Layd‘ which has been topping charts on Apple Music and iTunes in Nigeria and beyond. The ‘Get Layd’ EP contains 5 with standout tracks like ‘Bad Influence’, ‘You’, Damn etc., with millions of streams across all digital platforms.

Everything at the moment is falling in the right place for the Dvpper Music artiste. Omah Lay now has our attention, he can exploit that to his advantage.

One thing about the music industry is that there is a spot for everyone, but you have to fight every day to retain your spot because the competition is stiff. Hence the moment you entertain a little sleep, a little slumber your memory is washed away like the sands on the beach.

It is quite the thing of joy when a South-South artiste breaks into Nigerian mainstream music scene and flourishes from then on. It has not been easy for the like of Burna Boy and Timaya who have continued to flourish over time.

With the heavy prospect right in front of Omah Lay, it is the belief that in the next 2 – 3 years the ‘Bad Influence’ crooner can be listed among the Nigerian music kings who hail from Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities

Loading...