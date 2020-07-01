PHOTOS: Birthday Boy Skiibii Showcases His New House

Nigerian singer Abbey Elias better known as Skiibii is celebrating his birthday today. This year the ‘Sensima’ hit maker did not get himself a car or an expensive jewelry but something really grand.

Skiibii recently unveiled his new house which he has been building behind-the-scenes on his birthday. The new property is located in a nice part of Lagos.

Taking to Instagram, Skiibii posted slides of his new house as he thanked God for the double blessings.

“Double celebration BIRTHDAY and NEW CRIB”, he wrote on Instagram while showcasing his new house.