D’Banj Calls Out Feminist Kiki Mordi, Others; Reveals Plan for “Real Rape Victims”

Allegedly accused of rape, D’Banj, has called out e-feminist, Kiki Mordi, Oluwaseun Ayodeji Osowobi and others, for failing to check the facts.

He mentioned them on Twitter, further saying he has “always respected and honored women”.

“I have Always Respected and Honored Women. If this So called feminist had done their home work well they would know but Greed and free NGO funding won’t let them get facts @kikimordi @AyodejiOsowobi,” he wrote.

The Nigerian entertainer who was accused of rape by Seyitan Babatayo, has demanded N1.5 billion in damages.

He (D’Banj) revealed he would use the money won from the case to help “real rape victims”. That was his response to a Twitter user who told him to promise to do giveaways when he gets the money.

“Of course I will, For the Real Victims of Rape and the Helpless. @kikimordi @AyodejiOsowobi,” he said.