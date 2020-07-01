Table For Two: Korede Bello To Release New EP
Korede Bello plans a small music feat for fans with his plans to release a new EP.
The Mavin Records star would be dropping an EP titled ‘Table For Two’ later this July. Korede Bello made the announcement across his social media pages.
The announcement follows the release of the official music video for his song ‘Mi Casa Su Casa’.
According to the singer his forthcoming EP will be a compilation of some of his best songs recorded over time. He joins the long list of Nigerian musicians who plan to release a project in July as ‘Table For Two’ drops on the 24th.
