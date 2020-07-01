Video: Sinach – Always Win

Multiple award-winning gospel singer, Sinach, shares the official music video for her single titled “Always Win” featuring Martin PK, Jeremy Innes, Cliff M, Farlon Lyte M, Brian Kim, Zefanate Worship, and Soraya Moraes.

Over the past few months, we have all witnessed a shaking like we have never seen before. While many are talking about economic impact at a corporate level not many are paying attention to individuals whose hearts, minds, family, and finances have been greatly affected by these events. These lyrics are not only inspiring, but they are also full of faith declarations. I pray that as you sing along from different parts of the world, it will help you to focus on what is important and will cause a change and turn around in your situation because you can shine in this darkness! You Will Always Win! You are born for this! I want to thank my good friends !! @jeremyinnes from Australia @sorayamoraes from Brazil @zafenateworship France @kimbrianmusic from Korea @bonnyandrews from India @martin_pk from Africa and @cliffmworldwide @farlonlyte from Africa For doing a great job with their voice !! Enjoy this one, my friends! It’s a special year!! “You see, every child of God overcomes the world, for our faith is the victorious power that triumphs over the world.” ‭‭1 John‬ ‭5:4‬ ‭TPT

